  1. Home
  2. International
Quotes from inbound trade fair IPW

How German tour operators see their USA business

von Holger Jacobs
Sonntag, 28. Mai 2023
FVW Medien/HMJ
This is where it's at: In its new campaign, Brand USA is stressing the uniqueness of the US. But tour operators are concerned if clients are still willing to accept the high rates.
This is where it's at: In its new campaign, Brand USA is stressing the uniqueness of the US. But tour operators are concerned if clients are still willing to accept the high rates.

More turnover with less work? For many North American specialists, this calculation seems to be working out. But apart from the fact that not everyone is equally happy about the constellation: in the long run, the business model is unlikely to prevail.

Four months of the incoming balance sheet of the USA have been (provisionally) settled, and from the German point of view it looks really good: The ga
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Chris Thompson Brand USA IPW 2023 FVW Medien/HMJ
Incoming business in the USA

Thompson shows optimism, Freeman warns of hurdles
IPW 2023 San Antonio Convention Center HMJ FVW Medien/HMJ
Tour operator contacts for download

Strong interest of German tour operators in IPW
IPW 2022 Dertour Jan Frankenberg Katja Wagner US Travel/Brandon Ogden
IPW 2022 in Orlando

US and German travel experts work on a reboot
stats