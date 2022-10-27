  1. Home
  2. International
Quarterly profit in the billions

Lufthansa is still on the upswing

von Martin Jürs und Holger Jacobs
Donnerstag, 27. Oktober 2022
Things are going well again for Lufthansa: in the third quarter more than 33 million passengers flew with the Group's airlines.
Lufthansa
Things are going well again for Lufthansa: in the third quarter more than 33 million passengers flew with the Group's airlines.

Lufthansa is leaving the Covid-19 crisis more and more behind. In the summer months the crane carrier achieved an operating profit of a good one billion euros. And bookings in the current quarter also remain high.

Lufthansa is leaving the Covid-19 crisis more and more behind. In the summer months the crane carrier achieved an operating profit of a good one billion euros. And bookings in the current quarter also remain high. At Lufthansa, the signs are pointing to growth despite a
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Frankfurt_Airport_Warteschlange Imago/Ralph Peters
For better processes

Fraport and Lufthansa found joint venture
Lufthansa_CEO_Carsten_Spohr Imago / Sven Simon
Lufthansa

Spohr expects another difficult summer in 2023
Streik Lufthansa Imago/Ralph Peters
Agreement in sight

Union calls off planned pilots' strike at Lufthansa
stats