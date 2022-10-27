Lufthansa

Things are going well again for Lufthansa: in the third quarter more than 33 million passengers flew with the Group's airlines.

Lufthansa is leaving the Covid-19 crisis more and more behind. In the summer months the crane carrier achieved an operating profit of a good one billion euros. And bookings in the current quarter also remain high.

