TUI

"A very good travel summer overall for TUI and a good year in 2023": TUI Group CEO Sebastian Ebel spreads optimism in the face of the latest quarterly results.

For the first time since the start of the 2020 pandemic, TUI Group is back in the black. In the third quarter of the current financial year, Europe's largest tourism group generated an operating profit in the triple-digit millions. The heat waves and forest fires around the Mediterranean are hardly dampening business.

Between April and June, TUI achieved an operating profit of €169m, adjusted for special effects – a year earlier there had been a minus of