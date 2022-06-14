  1. Home
Proof of vaccination

EU digital Covid certificate extended until June 2023

von dpa
Dienstag, 14. Juni 2022
Ready to travel: The extension of the digital Covid certificate eases travel within Europe.
Ready to travel: The extension of the digital Covid certificate eases travel within Europe.

The EU rules on digital Covid certificates are to remain valid because of the ongoing pandemic. Representatives of the European Parliament and the governments of the EU states agreed on Monday evening to extend the corresponding regulation by one year until 30 June 2023. #/AB

