"We have laid the foundations for future growth": Co-CEO Alexander Sixt.

Sixt performed better than ever before in financial year 2022. According to preliminary figures, the international mobility services provider achieved year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue of 34.3% to €3.07 billion, based on all three global regions.

Sixt benefitted from the continued positive market environment in terms of demand for rentals as well as prices. Consolidated earnings before taxes (E