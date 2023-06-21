Despite the new deal, Airplus will remain a member of the global payments network UATP.
First the sale of the caterer LSG Group, now the sale of payment specialist Airplus – the Lufthansa Group is making progress in focusing on its core business. A positive effect is also expected on the operating brand of the remaining LH Group.
.For €450m, the Lufthansa Group is selling Airplus to SEB Kort Bank, which is headquartered in Stockholm. The transaction is expected to be compl
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
9 €
- danach 20 € / mtl.
- 11 € sparen
12 Monate
119 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
199 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 279 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events