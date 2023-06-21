Imago/Ralph Peters

Despite the new deal, Airplus will remain a member of the global payments network UATP.

First the sale of the caterer LSG Group, now the sale of payment specialist Airplus – the Lufthansa Group is making progress in focusing on its core business. A positive effect is also expected on the operating brand of the remaining LH Group.

.For €450m, the Lufthansa Group is selling Airplus to SEB Kort Bank, which is headquartered in Stockholm. The transaction is expected to be compl