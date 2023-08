Marabu

Extensive experience in the aviation industry: Axel Schefe is the new interim CEO at leisure carrier Marabu.

Marabu, sister company of German leisure carrier Condor, surprisingly gets a new boss. The previous CEO Paul Schwaiger resigns for personal reasons. Axel Schefe takes over as interim CEO.

Airline manager Paul Schwaiger helped launch Marabu at the end of last year and led it through a not exactly easy start-up phase. Now, according to th