Lufthansa Group

New positions in Lufthansa Airlines top management (from top left): Jens Ritter, Annette Mann, Dietmar Focke, Jörg Beißel and (second row from left) Frank Bauer, Benedikt Schneider, Kai Duve and Wilken Bormann.

Jens Ritter, currently a member of the Executive Board and COO of Eurowings, will become the new CEO of Lufthansa Airlines from 1 April 2022, succeeding Klaus Froese. In addition, there will be further changes at management levels, for example at Austrian Airlines. At the