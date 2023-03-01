  1. Home
  2. International
Outdoor accommodation specialist

German start-up Sleeperoo files for insolvency

von Lena-Marie Lübker und Holger Jacobs
Mittwoch, 01. März 2023
Sleepero arranges overnight stays in cube-shaped tents in unusual places and is now looking for new investors.
Sleeperoo
Sleepero arranges overnight stays in cube-shaped tents in unusual places and is now looking for new investors.

The outdoor accommodation specialist Sleeperoo, based in Hamburg, has had to file for insolvency. An insolvency administrator has already taken over and is deciding how to proceed.

Although Sleeperoo was still able to double its turnover during the pandemic (2020) and thus developed positively against the trend in overnight stays
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Liquiditätshilfen Getty Images
Bankruptcy due to corona

More specialist tour operators insolvent
stats