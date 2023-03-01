Sleeperoo

Sleepero arranges overnight stays in cube-shaped tents in unusual places and is now looking for new investors.

The outdoor accommodation specialist Sleeperoo, based in Hamburg, has had to file for insolvency. An insolvency administrator has already taken over and is deciding how to proceed.

Although Sleeperoo was still able to double its turnover during the pandemic (2020) and thus developed positively against the trend in overnight stays