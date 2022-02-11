  1. Home
Online travel portal

Holidaycheck registers comeback of early bookers

von Holger Jacobs
Freitag, 11. Februar 2022
High in demand with German clients: the Turkish Riviera, e.g. Aquaworld Belek.
FTI
The travel portal Holidaycheck has taken a closer look at the bookings received in December and January - and has noticed concrete changes compared to the year before. After taking a look at the booking figures, Holidaycheck has noticed a new trend towards early booking.

