High in demand with German clients: the Turkish Riviera, e.g. Aquaworld Belek.
The travel portal Holidaycheck has taken a closer look at the bookings received in December and January - and has noticed concrete changes compared to the year before. After taking a look at the booking figures, Holidaycheck has noticed a new trend towards early booking.
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events