The worldwide travel and tourism industry can meet online under www.itb.com

ITB Berlin is going online with the launch of a new platform under www.itb.com to offer news, networking and an ITB Virtual Convention to the global tourism industry.

The ITB Virtual Convention kicks off today (March 5) and runs until March 11, 2020 with more than 20 exclusive live streams and videos on demand.

Messe Berlin announced this morning that despite the cancellation of the ITB Berlin trade fair it will offer digital services 365 days a year by launching itb.com as a completely new networking platform for the world’s travel industry. This global website spans a bridge between real-life meetings and digital networking, and features innovative tools for business, networking and exclusive content.

“In these very difficult times the tourism industry needs ITB more than ever,” said Dr. Martin Buck, Senior Vice President, Travel+Logistics, Messe Berlin GmbH. “By launching this new website we are establishing a key platform and travel network which has no parallel and which can be made use of in every market around the world. The aim is to ensure business, content and networking availability 365 days a year.”

In the ITB Virtual Convention, leading speakers will be discussing how the world’s travel industry can harness intelligent strategies to make sure it remains future-proof even in a challenging environment. In the wake of the latest developments, discussions on how the industry can deal with the coronavirus will play a key role.

The AI-based Travel Network is a self-teaching system which continually offers users relevant travel industry contact information. All registered attendees at ITB Berlin 2020 may access the Travel Network.