ITB Berlin is the world's biggest travel and tourism fair, with 160,000 participants in 2019.

ITB Berlin 2020 was this evening officially cancelled by Messe Berlin after days of intensive talks, exhibitor withdrawals and public calls for the trade fair to be dropped because of the potential health risks to an expected 150,000 visitors and exhibitors from the rapidly spreading Covid-19 virus.

Government ministers, Berlin authorities, health officials and Messe Berlin spent today in intensive last-minute discussions about whether the world’s biggest travel and tourism trade fair, scheduled for March 4-8, should go ahead or not. Some 160,000 visitors, including 113,500 trade visitors from Germany and around the world, attended last year’s fair.

The German health ministry, the interior ministry and the government’s tourism affairs expert Thomas Bareiß all called publicly for ITB to be cancelled due to the public health risks. Interior minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday that in his view the potential risk to so many people at such a large event as the ITB was “incalculable”. “Personally, I believe that it (ITB) should not take place,” he said. Cancellation would be ‘force majeure’, he added.

Messe Berlin says health protection measures “cannot be implemented”

Messe Berlin said in a press release (sent shortly before 20:00 Central European Time): “Due to the increasing spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the Federal Ministry of Health and the Federal Ministry of Economics have called for ITB Berlin to be cancelled.

“Early this evening the responsible health department of Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf in Berlin increased the requirements for holding the event. Among other things, the authority orders (that) every trade fair participant must prove to Messe Berlin that they do not come from the defined risk areas or that they have had contact with a person from the risk areas. All of these conditions cannot be implemented by Messe Berlin.”

Dr. Christian Göke, CEO of Messe Berlin GmbH, said: “With more than 10,000 exhibitors from over 180 countries, ITB Berlin is of outstanding importance for the global tourism industry. We take our responsibility for the health and safety of our guests, exhibitors and employees very seriously. So, with a heavy heart, we now see the necessary cancellation of ITB Berlin 2020."

More exhibitors pull out

Ahead of this evening’s decision, more and more German and international exhibitors had pulled out of the event due to the potential risk to their staff and other show participants. Major German companies who announced their withdrawal as exhibitors, trade visitors or organisers of evening events included HRS, DER Touristik, Alltours, Holiday Check, Canusa, Wikinger Reisen and Deutsche Hospitality (Steigenberger Kitchen Party).

Ahead of today’s developments, Messe Berlin had repeatedly declared that ITB would “take place as scheduled”. But on Wednesday it imposed strict rules for participants, based on instructions from the Berlin public health authorities.

Every single ITB participant was required to fill out and sign a form stating whether or not they had visited a risk area (including listed areas in China or Italy) within the last 14 days, had contact with anyone who had tested positive for Covid-19, or had any relevant illness symptoms. These personal declarations would have to be presented at the fairground entrances and carried throughout the entire duration of the ITB Berlin 2020.

“Anyone belonging to the risk group or who refuses to fill out the declaration will not be admitted to ITB Berlin,” Messe Berlin stated clearly on Wednesday.