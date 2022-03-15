  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Travel News
Offer expanded

Ryanair announces eight new Germany routes

von Holger Jacobs
Dienstag, 15. März 2022
Welcome aboard: Ryanair is expanding its flight offerings for the summer season.
E. Uelitz
Welcome aboard: Ryanair is expanding its flight offerings for the summer season.

Europe's largest low-cost airline is expanding its services to Germany. Ryanair will be flying to a total of eight new destinations from various airports in Germany in this summer season. With the expansion of its flight offerings for the summer season, Ryanair is servin

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Andreas Gruber Lauda
Lower airport fees for airlines

Ryanair calls for more subsidies for airports
Ryanair Maschinen BER Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg FVW Medien/HMJ
Airport charges

Ryanair quits Frankfurt in favour of Nuremberg
Ryanair Maschinen BER Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg FVW Medien/HMJ
First-half revenue almost doubled

Ryanair wants to create new jobs while loss narrows
stats