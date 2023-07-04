  1. Home
  2. International
Non-stop flights and representative office

Barbados strengthens its presence in German market

von Holger Jacobs
Dienstag, 04. Juli 2023
BTMI
Surprise guest at the Cruise Academy in Frankfurt: Jens Thraenhart, CEO of Barbados Tourism Marketing, with FVW Medien editor Holger M. Jacobs.
Surprise guest at the Cruise Academy in Frankfurt: Jens Thraenhart, CEO of Barbados Tourism Marketing, with FVW Medien editor Holger M. Jacobs.

Germany is Barbados' most important source market in continental Europe. As of November, there will finally be a non-stop connection from Frankfurt again. Now a representative office in Germany is to boost business further as soon as possible.

Surprise guest at the Cruise Academy in Frankfurt am Main: Jens Thraenhart, CEO of Barbados Tourism Marketing, did not miss the opportunity to attend
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
ITB TV David Perez Laura Castro Teneriffa FVW Medien/NL
Asia, Caribbean, Middle East & more

Watch all destination experts at fvw|TravelTalk TV now!
Kuba, Santiago de Cuba Cuba Tourist Board
Long-haul travel

Caribbean welcomes back German holidaymakers
stats