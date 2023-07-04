BTMI

Surprise guest at the Cruise Academy in Frankfurt: Jens Thraenhart, CEO of Barbados Tourism Marketing, with FVW Medien editor Holger M. Jacobs.

Germany is Barbados' most important source market in continental Europe. As of November, there will finally be a non-stop connection from Frankfurt again. Now a representative office in Germany is to boost business further as soon as possible.

Surprise guest at the Cruise Academy in Frankfurt am Main: Jens Thraenhart, CEO of Barbados Tourism Marketing, did not miss the opportunity to attend