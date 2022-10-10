Imago/Manfred Segerer

Complete standstill: A sabotage act disrupted rail traffic in Northern Germany this weekend.

For hours, nothing worked on most of the tracks in northern Germany: according to Deutsche Bahn and the federal government, an act of sabotage triggered a momentous disruption of train radio on Saturday morning.

