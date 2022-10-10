Complete standstill: A sabotage act disrupted rail traffic in Northern Germany this weekend.
For hours, nothing worked on most of the tracks in northern Germany: according to Deutsche Bahn and the federal government, an act of sabotage triggered a momentous disruption of train radio on Saturday morning.
For hours, nothing worked on most of the tracks in northern Germany: according to Deutsche Bahn and the federal government, an act of sabotage triggered a momentous disruption of train radio on Saturday morning. Due to damage to cables that are essential for train traffi
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events