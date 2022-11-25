FVW Medien/HMJ

Strong demand for Greece – but visitor numbers in the first nine months are still 12% lower than in pre-Covid-19 times.

During the pandemic, Germany was the strongest source market for Hellas. In the first nine months, British holidaymakers are now just ahead again in terms of arrivals. But visitor numbers are only one side of the coin.

