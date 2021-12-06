Recently, air traffic picked up noticeably. Now, according to the Interrnational Air Transport Association, there is a threat of another dip.
The emergence of the corona mutant Omikron and the subsequent travel restrictions imposed by numerous countries threaten the recovery of air traffic. The airline association Iata is alerted.
The good news is that the upward trend in international air traffic continued, at least in October, according to the latest analysis by the International Air Transport Association (Iata) – more recent figures are not yet available. Although the volume of sales in terms of passenger kilometers traveled – the so-called RPK value – was still half below the 2019 figures in October, according to Iata, the market recovery nevertheless continued beyond the summer months.
At 21.6 percent, the RPK decline on domestic flights worldwide was much smaller than on international routes, where revenue per passenger kilometer was still nearly two-thirds below 2019 figures. In Europe, however, international business performed better than the international average. Here, revenue was 50.6 percent below 2019 levels. "The October figures show that people want to travel when they can travel," commented Iata Managing Director Willie Walsh. Further boost to international air traffic is also likely to have come from the relaxation of U.S. entry rules from Nov. 8.
Iata expects setback
However, the emergence of the Omikron variant and the subsequent tightening of entry and quarantine rules for travelers from southern Africa by numerous countries could now cause a setback. Walsh believes the new restrictions are ineffective and also cites the position of the World Health Organization (WHO). Such measures would only harm the countries concerned, the Iata chief said.
