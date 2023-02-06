  1. Home
  2. International
New task in tourism

Head of hotel purchasing Müller leaves DER Touristik

von Klaus Hildebrandt
Montag, 06. Februar 2023
Hans Müller, shown here at a DER Touristik event on Majorca, wants to change his career direction once again.
FVW Medien/KH
Hans Müller, shown here at a DER Touristik event on Majorca, wants to change his career direction once again.

Hans Müller, Head of Group Hotel Contracting at DER Touristik, is leaving the tour operator. He wants to take on a new challenge in the industry.

Hans Müller, Head of Group Hotel Contracting at DER Touristik, is leaving the tour operator. He wants to take on a new challenge in the industry. Müller is leaving at his own request. He has recently had "interesting discussions" and wants to act fairly toward
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
stats