New sustainable tourism project

TUI wants to double the number of guests for Greece

von Holger Jacobs
Freitag, 21. Januar 2022
Going to Greece: In 2022, TUI visitor volume to Greece could outperform even the pre-crisis level of 2019.
FVW Medien/HMJ
TUI Group aims to bring three million customers to Greece this year, twice as many as in 2021. This was announced by CEO Fritz Joussen at the opening of a major sustainability project on Rhodes. This year, the country is "open non-stop", said Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilia

