FVW Medien/HMJ

Going to Greece: In 2022, TUI visitor volume to Greece could outperform even the pre-crisis level of 2019.

TUI Group aims to bring three million customers to Greece this year, twice as many as in 2021. This was announced by CEO Fritz Joussen at the opening of a major sustainability project on Rhodes. This year, the country is "open non-stop", said Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilia