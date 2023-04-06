  1. Home
New position paper

DRV with clear demands for climate protection

von Holger Jacobs
Donnerstag, 06. April 2023
DRV
DRV President Norbert Fiebig pleads for effective measures in climate protection.

According to the German Travel Association (DRV), specific measures are needed along the entire travel chain to reduce its climate impact. This was stated by President Norbert Fiebig on the occasion of the presentation of a position paper.

In order to make tourism future-proof, the DRV is increasingly committed to climate protection and sustainability. The travel industry takes the assoc
