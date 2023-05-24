Imago/Kirchner-Media

Fraport CEO Stefan Schulte continues to stand firm on the expansion of Frankfurt Airport with the new Terminal 3 south of the runways.

The airport group Fraport continues to see itself on the right track with its expansion plans despite the Corona crisis. Frankfurt could accommodate the growth of German air traffic in the coming decades with the new passenger terminal 3, according to CEO Stefan Schulte.

He was not aware of any comparable expansion plans at other locations in Germany, said CEO Stefan Schulte at the Group's Annual General Meeting. In th