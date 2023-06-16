Istockphoto

Confidence despite bottlenecks: German tour operators expect the boom of Japan destinations such as Tokyo to continue.

Despite the withdrawal of JF Tours from the market, Japan tour operators in Germany are positive about the business. Some have already found new partners, have been in talks with them for some time or have cooperated with JF competitors anyway.

After JF-Tours, the largest B2B group tour operator for Japan, announced its withdrawal, many Japan tour operators were worried that they would no lon