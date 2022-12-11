  1. Home
New leisure carrier

Paul Schwaiger sets up new airline Marabu

von Lutz Schmidt und Holger Jacobs
Sonntag, 11. Dezember 2022
The first six Airbus 320 from Marabu are scheduled to take off in this design from Hamburg and Munich in 2023.
Condor majority owner Attestor is launching a new airline in Germany. Marabu is expected to quickly gain altitude under experienced aviation expert Paul Schwaiger who has a long experience at the carriers Sun Express and Condor.

Condor majority owner Attestor is launching a new airline in Germany. Marabu is expected to quickly gain altitude under experienced aviation expert Paul Schwaiger who has a long experience at the carriers Sun Express and Condor. Asset manager Attestor is once again surpri
