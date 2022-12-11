Attestor

The first six Airbus 320 from Marabu are scheduled to take off in this design from Hamburg and Munich in 2023.

Condor majority owner Attestor is launching a new airline in Germany. Marabu is expected to quickly gain altitude under experienced aviation expert Paul Schwaiger who has a long experience at the carriers Sun Express and Condor.

