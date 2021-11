FVW Medien/HMJ

Travel warning for Germans: Austria – the image shows the town of Villach in Carinthia – is now classified as a high-risk area.

For a short time, there were no more EU countries declared as Corona high-risk areas by the German government this summer. In the meantime, new ones are being added almost every week. Now two of Germany's neighbouring countries will also be included. Due to a dramatic inc