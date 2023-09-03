  1. Home
  2. International
New ferry route Emden–Kristiansand

Holland Norway Lines had to cancel its sails

von Lutz Schmidt
Sonntag, 03. September 2023
Müller Touristik
The large Nightferry Romantika did not run between Emden and Kristiansand for three months.
The large Nightferry Romantika did not run between Emden and Kristiansand for three months.

The ferry service on the North Sea between the German port of Emden in East Frisia and Kristiansand in Norway did not run for three months. Since the end of August, the route is already history again.

In early summer, the relocation of the departure port of the ferry route to Kristiansand from Eemshaven in the Netherlands to Emden was a big surpri
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
stats