  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Travel News
New Distribution Capability

German travel agencies annoyed about NDC

von Holger Jacobs
Dienstag, 22. Februar 2022
Annoyed about NDC: Travel agencies are complaining about the "new" data standard.
Pexels
Annoyed about NDC: Travel agencies are complaining about the "new" data standard.

The NDC data format has become a permanent fixture in airline distribution. However, many things still do not run smoothly – much to the displeasure of German travel agencies. Lufthansa, meanwhile, has announced a new version of NDC. At the end of last year, Christo

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Tamur Goudarzi-Pour complete buyout
New Distribution Capability (NDC)

Lufthansa Group signs new agreement with Travelport
stats