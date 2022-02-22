Annoyed about NDC: Travel agencies are complaining about the "new" data standard.
The NDC data format has become a permanent fixture in airline distribution. However, many things still do not run smoothly – much to the displeasure of German travel agencies. Lufthansa, meanwhile, has announced a new version of NDC. At the end of last year, Christo
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events