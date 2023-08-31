FVW Medien/RIM

The winter flight schedule has been planned at the holiday airline Marabu.

Holiday airline Marabu has finalised its flight schedule for the 2023/24 winter season. The offer remains manageable: from four German airports it is almost exclusively to the Canary Islands.

In addition to Hamburg and Munich, Marabu will also be taking off regularly from Stuttgart and Nuremberg from the end of October onwards, heading sout