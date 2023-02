Imago/Belga

Lots of experience: New Condor CEO Peter Gerber.

Lufthansa Group executive Peter Gerber will take over as Condor CEO from long-serving Ralf Teckentrup next year to steer the German leisure airline into a new growth era.

