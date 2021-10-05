Rosella Carrara, head of sustainability at Costa, presents the new concept on the Costa Smeralda.

Costa wants to offer a more sustainable cruise experience in future and is revising its gastronomy, excursion and entertainment concept for this purpose. The brand logo is also being given a more modern design. The launch will take place on the Costa Smeralda.

The kick-off of the new Costa concept took place on the Costa Smeralda at the weekend. Elements of the concept are authentic cuisine and longer excursions with a regional focus. The concept is based on a survey of more than 20,000 customers.A core element is the collaboration with top chefs Bruno Barbieri, Hélène Darrozze and Ángel León. The trio from Italy, France and Spain have interpreted authentic recipes from Costa's destination ports in a modern way and offer them in the new Archipelago restaurant. There is a choice of one menu from each of the three top chefs. In the main restaurant, there are also so-called "Destination Dishes" from the places that will be visited the next day.The Archipelago restaurant offers the new regional dishes. A surcharge has to be paid for this.The range of excursions has also been put on a new footing. They are designed to offer guests greater immersion in the region with longer port layovers and excursions to special insider tips. The prices for the shore excursions have been reduced: five excursions are available for 149 euros, three for 99 euros.Costa also wants to involve the local communities more and support them. The basis for this is a new "Manifesto for value-based, sustainable and inclusive tourism". "We understand sustainability not only from an environmental point of view, but also as social responsibility," says Rosella Carrara, Vice President responsible for Corporate Relations and Sustainability. "Our ships are now opening up to local communities."At the same time, the brand logo has also been revamped. The historic "C" has been given a more modern design to adapt it to digital communication. It is meant to unite two motifs: The yellow in the lower part stands for the land, the blue element for the sea.The timing of the new orientation is no coincidence: in times of the pandemic, the needs of customers have changed more towards sustainability, it was realized. "Now that our ships are back in service, we want to shape the future of cruising in a responsible way," says Mario Zanetti, president of Costa Crociere.