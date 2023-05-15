Worldia/Choukhri Dje

Worldia's team: on course for expansion with new capital.

The still young tour operator Worldia – operator of a platform with which modular tours with tour operator liability can be created and booked for customers – has secured €25m in additional capital.

#This is the second round of financing for Worldia. In 2019, the tech-driven tour operator had received €19m. According to Worldia, the additiona