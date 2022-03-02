Have a reason to smile: The Sixt siblings Konstantin and Alexander report a record-breaking result for 2021.
Car rental company Sixt has ended 2021 with the highest pre-tax profit in its history, driven by strong demand and higher prices. For the current year, the board wants to achieve a similar result. More than €170 million are to flow in the brand and further digitalisation
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events