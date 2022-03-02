  1. Home
Mobility services provider

Sixt achieves record pre-tax profit in 2021

von Holger Jacobs
Mittwoch, 02. März 2022
Have a reason to smile: The Sixt siblings Konstantin and Alexander report a record-breaking result for 2021.
Sixt
Car rental company Sixt has ended 2021 with the highest pre-tax profit in its history, driven by strong demand and higher prices. For the current year, the board wants to achieve a similar result. More than €170 million are to flow in the brand and further digitalisation

