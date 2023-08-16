Air travelers wordwide – Germans in particular – are increasingly concerned about climate change and are willing to pay more for flights if they emit less CO2.

Mehr dazu

Mehr dazu

Mehr dazu Customers value climate protection This is how many Germans went on a cruise in 2022

Concern about climate change continues to grow among travelers: According to the McKinsey study, more than a third of the respondents want to reduce their air travel. 58% are "very concerned" about the future. This represents an increase of four percentage points compared to 2019.In Germany, as many as 61% of respondents said they were "very concerned," which corresponds to an increase of twelve percentage points. For 32% of all respondents (up seven percentage points compared to 2019), CO2 emissions are the biggest challenge for sustainable air travel. 74% of respondents support stricter measures to reduce airline carbon emissions, even if it increases airfares. There's some movement here, too: in 2019, it was still 73% who would be willing to pay surcharges per climate protection.The results come from the "Clean Sky" survey, which was commissioned by McKinsey and conducted among 5,500 people in 13 markets, including 400 in Germany, over a period of six years on the subject of sustainability in aviation.According to the study, Germans in particular have a guilty conscience when it comes to flying: Whereas in 2019, 23% said they felt flight shame, in 2023 the figure was almost twice as high at 45%. Only in the USA is the figure even higher, at 55%. Japan consistently lags behind the other countries in terms of concern about climate change: only 15% say they feel "guilty" about flying in 2023.As a result, people are flying less. At least, that's what many respondents claim about themselves, according to the study. Since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, 45% of all study participants and 40% of respondents from Germany say they have reduced their air travel. 37% plan to reduce further due to climate change.However, if airlines were to reduce the CO2 effects of flying, 60% would see no reason to reduce their air travel. Commitment to the environment could pay off for airlines, according to the survey: in 2019, only 50% of respondents said they would.