"The logos for the FTI Group, FTI Touristik, DriveFTI and the FTI Ticketshop have been given a facelift in all our source markets and will replace our previous representation with immediate effect," explains FTI Group Managing Director Ralph Schiller.



"We are focusing on a uniform, open, fresh and contemporary design. At the same time, we are concentrating our future color scheme on the contrast between gray and orange, thus appearing more elegant. This concept also makes us very independent of backgrounds for the integration of the logos on travel documents, sales information, advertising material or in moving images, and therefore particularly flexible. For our customers, we also create a high recognition value through the re-branding and especially through the uniform line of our main signet," he continues.

Ralph Schiller sums up: "As cautiously as we currently still have to deal with such tendencies, it currently looks as if the Corona pandemic can be brought under control and the tourism industry can get back to full speed. We are pleased to be able to literally send out a signal for the dawn of a new world of travel with our new logo."