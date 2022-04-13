  1. Home
  2. International
Market research

Germans to travel abroad more despite Ukraine conflict

von Paul Needham
Mittwoch, 13. April 2022
Life is a beach: German destinations such as Boltenhagen at the Baltic Sea remain very popular this summer, but their market share decreases.
E. Uelitz
Life is a beach: German destinations such as Boltenhagen at the Baltic Sea remain very popular this summer, but their market share decreases.

Consumers in Germany want to go on more foreign holidays this summer than in 2021 or 2020 as international travel becomes easier and despite the uncertain effects of the Ukraine conflict, according to new market surveys. Their findings tie in with recent comments from t

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Abflug_Schild_CGN Imago/Future Image
Air travel from Germany

Summer flight schedule ties in with pre-Corona period
ITB PK TUI Baumert Kluske FVW Medien/RIM
Optimism despite Ukraine crisis

TUI forecasts continued strong summer business
Bulgarien_Albena_1500 MyTravel
War reactions

Germans re-think their summer holiday plans
stats