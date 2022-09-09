  1. Home
  2. International
Market consolidation in Europe

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts takes over Vienna House brand

von Holger Jacobs
Freitag, 09. September 2022
The stylish Andel's Hotel in Berlin is also part of the Vienna portfolio – and will be part of the Wyndham Group in future.
Andel´s by Vienna House
The stylish Andel's Hotel in Berlin is also part of the Vienna portfolio – and will be part of the Wyndham Group in future.

The stylish Andel's Hotel in Berlin is also part of the Vienna portfolio – and will be part of the Wyndham Group in future. The hotel franchise group Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has taken over the European hotel brand Vienna House. The US-based hospitality company paid

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
stats