  1. Home
  2. International
Marabu-Boss Paul Schwaiger

"We want to make tourists happy"

von Martin Jürs und Holger Jacobs
Samstag, 25. Februar 2023
Marabu CEO Paul Schwaiger answered questions from editor-in-chief Klaus Hildebrandt and numerous viewers at the virtual fvw|TravelTalk Counter Place.
Christian Wyrwa
Marabu CEO Paul Schwaiger answered questions from editor-in-chief Klaus Hildebrandt and numerous viewers at the virtual fvw|TravelTalk Counter Place.

By May at the latest, the new airline Marabu is to fly from Hamburg and Munich to holiday destinations on and in the Mediterranean. The plans and perspectives of Condor's sister airline are explained by its CEO Paul Schwaiger at the fvw|TravelTalk Counter Place.

When it was announced a good two months ago that the asset manager Attestor would be launching a new holiday airline, Marabu, there was initially a gr
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
schwaiger_paul_CW_20161117_1500 Christian Wyrwa
Interview with Paul Schwaiger

"Marabu will offer quality services and reliable flights"
Marabu_für_Internet Attestor
New leisure carrier

Paul Schwaiger sets up new airline Marabu
stats