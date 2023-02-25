Christian Wyrwa

Marabu CEO Paul Schwaiger answered questions from editor-in-chief Klaus Hildebrandt and numerous viewers at the virtual fvw|TravelTalk Counter Place.

By May at the latest, the new airline Marabu is to fly from Hamburg and Munich to holiday destinations on and in the Mediterranean. The plans and perspectives of Condor's sister airline are explained by its CEO Paul Schwaiger at the fvw|TravelTalk Counter Place.

When it was announced a good two months ago that the asset manager Attestor would be launching a new holiday airline, Marabu, there was initially a gr