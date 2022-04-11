  1. Home
  2. International
Many German guests

Hotels on Majorca full again for the Easter holidays

von Holger Jacobs und dpa
Montag, 11. April 2022
Full recovery: The beaches of Majorca, here Playa de Muro in the north, will be well frequented at Easter.
FVW Medien/KH
Full recovery: The beaches of Majorca, here Playa de Muro in the north, will be well frequented at Easter.

For the first time since the outbreak of the Corona pandemic two years ago, Majorca is expecting full hotels again at Easter. Occupancy rates will be high. This good development is primarily due to the incoming business – above all the good demand from Germany. The

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Comer See Italien Luca Casartelli, CC BY-SA Wikimedia
Analysis of Internet searches

Where Germans want to travel at Easter
Verdi_Streik_Aufsteller_Hamburg_Airport Imago/Hanno Bode
After two years of crisis

Air traffic expects bumpy start at Easter
stats