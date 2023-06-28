FVW Medien/RIM

New management; the FTI headquarters in Munich.

FTI Group is in the midst of a 'mid-life crisis' with a new CEO and a new chairman tasked with overcoming recent challenges at Europe's third-largest tour operator and restoring confidence among partners and customers. Here is an analysis of the background to this dramatic management shake-up.

As reported, Ralph Schiller is handing over the chief executive job to CIO Karl Markgraf as of July 1, while company owner Naguib Sawiris is taking