ETI makes summer bookable, also at The Grand Palace in Hurghada.

The German tour operator is entering the next summer season with early booking discounts and savings offers. The bookable trips to Egypt, Tunisia, and Greece also include the company's own Red Sea Hotels. A special offer is available for singles with children.

At the Red Sea Hotels in Hurghada, Makadi Bay and Sharm el Sheikh, up to 20 per cent off the hotel price for adults applies when booking by 28 February 2023.Singles with children benefit from the fact that the single room supplement at the Grand Hotel and Grand Resort in Hurghada is waived for all single travellers staying between 10 and 30 June 2023. In addition, a "super fixed price for children" applies in all Red Sea Hotels for one or two children up to and including 13 years of age from 449 €.In total, ETI is planning a four-digit number of hotels in all destinations. The majority of these hotels are available to travel agencies via the usual booking systems. Here, too, there are early booking discounts of up to 25 per cent for many offers if they are booked by the end of March, according to the tour operator.Among the offers that can now be booked are the Nile cruises of the Egypt specialist. They are combined with a week's beach holiday at one of the Red Sea Hotels in Hurghada or Makadi Bay. The early booking discount for the hotel stay also applies here.The Frankfurt-based tour operator offers Nile cruises with the ship "Iberotel Crown Empress". There are also "roulette offers" with a Nile cruise ship from the Jaz fleet, where the ship is only allocated after booking. Other Nile cruise ships and combinations are gradually adding to the offer. German travel agents will be kept up to date via a fortnightly newsletter.