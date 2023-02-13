  1. Home
  2. International
Lufthansa Group

Green Fares for all – just not at the no-frills airline

von Holger Jacobs
Montag, 13. Februar 2023
A cerosine depot at Düsseldorf Airport – this aviation fuel is still the most important and most climate-damaging type of fuel for aviation.
Imago/Rupert Oberhäuser
A cerosine depot at Düsseldorf Airport – this aviation fuel is still the most important and most climate-damaging type of fuel for aviation.

By 2030, the Lufthansa Group wants to halve net carbon dioxide emissions compared to 2019. In the future, passengers can also contribute to this goal if they use the new Green Fares.

On February 15, 2023, Lufthansa's fare structure, which has been in effect since 2015, will change fundamentally. Then there will also be "green fares". These green fares will initially be available for all flights within Europe and to Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia - at Lufthansa,
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
München, Airport Munich Airport FMG/Alex Tino Friedel
Sustainability and innovation

Munich Airport and Lufthansa expand cooperation
Julia Simpson WTTC WTTC
Global travel report

WTTC and Trip.com see shift towards sustainable travel
Hartmann_11_2018_1500 www.tomasrodriguez.de
Guest article by Sören Hartmann

Why tourism needs to become more sustainable
stats