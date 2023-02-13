Imago/Rupert Oberhäuser

A cerosine depot at Düsseldorf Airport – this aviation fuel is still the most important and most climate-damaging type of fuel for aviation.

By 2030, the Lufthansa Group wants to halve net carbon dioxide emissions compared to 2019. In the future, passengers can also contribute to this goal if they use the new Green Fares.

On February 15, 2023, Lufthansa's fare structure, which has been in effect since 2015, will change fundamentally. Then there will also be "green fares". These green fares will initially be available for all flights within Europe and to Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia - at Lufthansa,