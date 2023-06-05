Hans Müller joins the Kiessling family group of companies in Tenerife.
Hans Müller, a well-known German tourism manager in Spain, will work for the Loro Parque Group in a leading role in the future. Most recently, he was active as chief hotel buyer at DER Touristik.
In future, Hans Müller will act as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of the Loro Parque Group. The company owned by the German Kiessling family on T
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
9 €
- danach 20 € / mtl.
- 11 € sparen
12 Monate
119 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
199 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 279 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events