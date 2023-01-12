  1. Home
  2. International
Longer season

Greece opens early in new record bid

von Paul Needham
Donnerstag, 12. Januar 2023
Popular among holidaymakers: Nafplio on the Peloponnese.
E. Uelitz
Popular among holidaymakers: Nafplio on the Peloponnese.

Greek tourism minister Vassilis Kikilias has big ambitions for 2023, with a longer holiday season, new incentives for airlines and hopes of a record year.

Greek tourism minister Vassilis Kikilias has big ambitions for 2023, with a longer holiday season, new incentives for airlines and hopes of a record year. After years of talk, Greece is finally introducing a longer season for international visitors. The country will be
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Griechenland Peloponnes Festung Palamidi Blick auf Nafplio FVW Medien/HMJ
Nine-month visitor statistics

British holidaymakers number one in Greece again
Griechenland Nafpaktos Festung Flagge FVW Medien/HMJ
For Greece and Cyprus

Attika Reisen introduces new luxury division
Griechenland Nafpaktos Festung Flagge FVW Medien/HMJ
More flights in summer 2022

German airlines expand capacity to Greece
stats