Imago Images

Flight chaos again? In summer of 2022, a lot of passengers in Germany were affected by delays and cancellations.

Many travel agents and other employees from the tourism industry are already going into the summer season with the expectation that there will be a repeat of flight cancellations this year. This is the result of a survey on Linkedin. What problems travel agencies are now facing.

Very few travel agencies have good memories of the summer of 2022. At last, the tourist business picked up again, but the airlines and airports lagged